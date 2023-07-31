Obituary: Werner, Bernita M.

Bernita M. Werner
Bernita M. Werner(None)
Published: Jul. 31, 2023
Bernita M. Werner, 91, of Belpre, OH passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at her residence. She was born  September 3, 1931 in Grantsville, WV, a daughter of the late Howard and Geraldine Stevens McCoy.

Bernita graduated from Parkersburg High School. For several years, Bernita worked at Best Photo in Parkersburg and Coolville, OH. She worked at Kroger in Belpre, the Ice Cream Churn in Belpre, and enjoyed being with and taking care of family and friends. She attended Porterfield Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, David Marcellus of Belpre; Larry White of Parkersburg; one daughter, Jane Stevens (David) of Sherwood, AK; one sister, Alice Shanks (Dick) of Coolville; one brother, Ron McCoy of Belpre; brother-in-law, Carl Ratliff; sister-in-law, Teresa McCoy; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Roger Marcellus, Larry White, and Jack Werner; a sister, Carolyn Ratliff; one brother, Steve McCoy; sister-in-law, Diane McCoy; and a special aunt, Eileen Yolk.

A private family gathering will be held at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home with burial following at Coolville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belpre Area Ministries, 2310 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH 45714.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the family.

