Parkersburg and Wood County Library will host the ‘Yes, You!’ workshop

At the workshop they are hoping to allow people to discover their family history and create personal memoirs.
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg & Wood County Library will host the ‘Yes, You!’ workshop this Friday from 2:30 - 4 p.m., the workshop will bring a fun, informative afternoon to those who attend.

“It’s going to be both, it’s going to be entertaining to people who are from the area. If you’ve ever read a book that takes place in a place where you grew up you’re going to be compelled to keep reading it. Just people who have thought about my dad told me a lot of stories maybe I could put something together. So its both entertaining and informative,” said Assistant Programming Staffer, Jeanne Michie.

At the workshop they are hoping to allow people to discover their family history and create personal memoirs.

The memoirs that people create will be found through local history and genealogy telling the story of their lives.

