Rose, Douglas A.

Douglas A. Rose, age 93, of Harrisville, departed this life on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Stonerise Health Care, Belmont, WV.

He was born September 23, 1929 in New York City, NY a son of the late Walter W. and Sadie Clark Rose.

Doug retired in 1990 from AT&T after 42 years of service as an installer. Doug had a unique military career, being a veteran of both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. In addition to his employment and military career Mr. Rose was a member of the St. Lukes United Methodist Church, Harrisville, WV and the Lions Club. He had served as a volunteer dispatcher for the Harrisville Rescue Squad and Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, having visited 48 states, listening to music and watching football.

Doug is survived by his wife of 42 years, Betty C. Rose; children, Douglas Rose Jr. (Cindy), North Richland Hills, TX, Christine Tapec (Ron), Kent, WA, Kenneth Rose (Tara), Denver, CO, Kathy Smith (Terry), Parkersburg, WV and Debra Snyder (Randy), Harrisville, WV; grandchildren, Travis, Justin, Reece, Paige, Ryan, Kelsey, Corey, Jared, Eli, Summer, Morgan, Nicholas and Noah; 14 great-grandchildren with another 2 on the way; special niece, Sandy Grille.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Ellen Burke; siblings, Donald Rose, Shirley Grille and Audrey Teegarden.

In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated with services to be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, WV. Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

