Sheriff’s deputies sworn in, 911 director interviews set at Wood County Commission meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriffs Office has two newly promoted deputies and one newly hired deputy.

The three deputies were recognized at a swearing in ceremony on Monday. Matthew Hupp is being promoted to lieutenant after 13 years with the sheriff’s office; Andrew Waters is being promoted to sergeant and will serve as a first-line supervisor; and Jackson Reeder took his oath to join the Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. The three were sworn in by Judge Jason Warton, Judge Robert Waters, and County Commission President Blair Couch respectively.

During their meeting Monday, the commissioners also announced that interviews for the 911 director position have been set for Thursday. Commissioner Jimmy Colombo said that he and County Administrator Marty Seufer have been conducting interviews with all of the candidates to narrow down a small selection that will interview before all three commissioners.

Colombo said that former 911 Director and Wood County’s current sheriff Rick Woodyard the made many positive changes during his time as director. Part of what will qualify the next director will be their ability to maintain those positive changes. “As an employer, and anybody who has hired people -- If your business is running well, your system is running well -- you try not to screw it up,” Colombo said.

The commissioners said a selection will likely be announced on Thursday. The final candidates will be named when the agenda for Thursday’s meeting is released.

