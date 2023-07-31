West Virginia attorney general applauds Supreme Court decision on pipeline

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he’s pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to approve the continued construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Court ruled late last week to vacate a hold order from a lower court that had halted construction on the pipeline through Virginia and West Virginia.

Morrisey said the court’s ruling is good news for West Virginia. He said the construction of the pipeline helps with economic development in the state. Morrisey said building the pipeline is also a good step for domestic energy for the whole country.

Morrisey said that while some have criticized the pipeline for environmental reasons, leaving it unfinished is an environmental hazard in and of itself. He said the pipeline is an important way for West Virginia to leverage its stores of natural gas for the betterment of the state and the country.

