West Virginia homeland security secretary retiring

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the retirement of Secretary of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy on July 19.

“He was my first appointment, as far as one of our secretaries,” Justice said. “He’s done an amazing job. Jeff is an honorable, good man. Good man, good family.”

During his tenure as cabinet secretary, Sandy worked on the codification of the West Virginia Fusion Center and the formation of the West Virginia Safe School Initiative, among other accomplishments.

Sandy said serving beside his colleagues in the Department of Homeland Security and in the State Police is a highlight of his time as cabinet secretary. “I had 5,000 people that was not afraid to run to the fire,” Sandy said. “I had West Virginia State Troopers who died in the line of duty. I had correction officers who are working 70 hours-plus a week due to the shortage.”

Sandy said the Covid-19 pandemic was a major barrier during his time as secretary. “We were making a lot of progress in corrections, and then Covid hit,” he said. “And we lost a lot of people that, because they did not want to go into an enclosed facility with Covid being there. But the people who stayed, I’m just so proud of them. They stayed, and they kept West Virginia safe.”

Sandy served as Sheriff of Wood County starting in 2008. He made several changes to modernize the department.

“We were one of the few counties that did not have -- each deputy did not have a laptop in their cruiser.” Sandy said. “They did not have internet connection.”

Sandy put laptops in each cruiser and also gave each deputy a personal workstation, changes that persist to this day in the Wood County Sheriffs Office.

In addition to his service in West Virginia, Sandy served for a number of federal agencies, including work for a counter-terrorism taskforce that took him to Baghdad during the Iraq War.

Reflecting on his career, Sandy said he felt honored to have so many opportunities to serve. “For a boy from Wood County, West Virginia -- I got to personally meet Ronald Regan, Nancy Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Clinton, the first President Bush,” Sandy said. “Who would ever dream that could happen to me?”

After retiring from his cabinet secretary position, Sandy said he looks forward to cutting back his hours. But he won’t be stopping work entirely.”I’m going to work for Perry Forensic, to do fraud work,” he said. “I’m going to do volunteer work. I want to help Marshall University. And I’ve already talked to Sheriff Mincks in Washington County, Sheriff Woodyard here about, when a need arise in my area of expertise, to help them, which would help the citizens of Wood County and Washington County.”

