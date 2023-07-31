Wood County road to have substantial delays

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wood County will have substantial delays, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

Drivers on Wood County Route 2/5, also known as River Lane, will experience delays.

A culvert replacement on the road is the reason for the delays.

The delays will occur on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The substantial delays will begin approximately .2 miles from the intersection of WV 68, also known as Harris Highway.

According to the WVDOH, school buses and mail carriers will be accommodated.

