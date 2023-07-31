Wood County road to have substantial delays

(MGN)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wood County will have substantial delays, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

Drivers on Wood County Route 2/5, also known as River Lane, will experience delays.

A culvert replacement on the road is the reason for the delays.

The delays will occur on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The substantial delays will begin approximately .2 miles from the intersection of WV 68, also known as Harris Highway.

According to the WVDOH, school buses and mail carriers will be accommodated.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marilyn A. Wagner
Obituary: Wagner, Marilyn A.
Harmar Days Festival - Car Show
Harmar Days cruise in brings new people to the Harmar Days Festival
Gay Nell Basham Mackey Hackathorn, 89, entered into Eternal Life with her Savior Jesus Christ...
Hackathorn, Gay Nell Basham Mackey
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Rose, Douglas A.
Charlotte A. Hall, age 70, of Pennsboro, WV departed this life on Friday, July 28, 2023 at her...
Hall, Charlotte

Latest News

This week the Jackson County fair returned to the local fairgrounds. This weekend they will...
Jackson County fair continues to bring family-friendly fun to the area
Barlow Methodist Church has hosted their second community picnic.
Barlow Methodist brings a community picnic to the public
WTAP News @ 11
Barlow Methodist church hosts community picnic
Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department
Volunteer Fire Departments are receiving funding with help from their delegate