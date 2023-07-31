WVU extends Gee’s contract amid staff cutbacks, financial deficit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Board of Governors has voted to extend President Gordon Gee’s contract amid staff cutbacks and financial deficit.

The decision, which was unanimous, came after the Board reviewed Gee’s performance as mandated by state code in areas such as student success, research, health and welfare, and WVU’s role in the state’s economic development.

“We noted that the University also is in a state of transformation. We must continue to act boldly. President Gee has shown time and again he is not afraid to do the difficult work required,” BOG Chair Taunja Willis-Miller said.

The extension approved Monday adds one more year to the contract with no increase to Gee’s base salary.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Board of Governors for their faith in me and in the vision we share for this great University. I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to continuing the important work we are doing,” Gee said. “I love this University and the people of this state. And I will continue to work hard to reposition West Virginia University to be the national model for the modern land-grant university.”

Gee’s contract now runs through June 30, 2025.

The contract extension comes as WVU is facing a $45 million budget deficit and significant staffing cuts due to their tightening budget and declining enrollment.

Gee, who first served at WVU in 1981, has led WVU since 2014.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.