Agent orange and purple heart ceremony will be held this weekend

Belpre Area Veterans will host an event raising awareness about agent orange and honoring...
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre Area Veterans will host a ceremony to honor purple heart veterans as well as raise awareness about agent orange this weekend.

This is the event’s second year. There will be a ceremony with multiple speakers.

You’ll learn about the story behind the purple heart and you’ll also walk away with a better understanding of agent orange. The herbicide was used in the Vietnam War and has been linked to multiple health issues. For instance, it’s been linked to multiple cancers, heart disease, Parkinson’s disease, and more.

Belpre Area Veterans President Bill Harpold said, “The reason we want to bring awareness to it is that a lot of people don’t understand how it started or why it started. They don’t understand some of the symptoms.”

Luminaries with names of veterans will be lit at the ceremony and will remain at the park throughout the week.

The event will take place this Sunday at 6:30pm at Howes Grove park.

