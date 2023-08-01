Belpre homecoming will kick off this Thursday

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre homecoming is coming back this Thursday and will run through Saturday.

Expect food, live music, rides, bike shows, a fishing derby, and more.

It’s a long-held tradition that’s been in the M.O.V. for many decades. Belpre Homecoming Committee’s Chuck Lipps said the community support is the reason it’s continued for so many years.

“Everybody’s always excited. You know, when you come off of Blennerhassett Avenue there off of the top of the hill off of Washington Boulevard you see that big field down there that’s all filled with rides and people and concessions,” he said.

This year’s headliner is HunterGirl, a country artist who made it to the American Idol finals.

Per usual, going to homecoming is free.

For a more detailed schedule of events, click on the link below.

https://www.belprehomecoming.com/festival-schedule

