Construction on U.S. 50 to U.S. 33 roundabout nears completion

ATHENS, OH (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is nearly done with construction on the interchange from Interstate 50 to Interstate 33 in Athens. ODOT District 10 has been working on a major rehabilitation project for the area since last summer. This project began as a renovation to the concrete on the interchanges since it was the same poured from the 1970′s. The decision was made to replace the concrete with asphalt to provide safer and smoother paths for driving. This location was also noted to have a high volume of crashes, higher than the statewide average. This is because in order to use the interchanging lanes, drivers would need to weave in and out of lanes. The decision was made to do a full reconfiguration of the area with a roundabout.

“Roundabouts are proven to improve safety over traditional intersections,” said Public Information Officer of ODOT District 10, Ashley Rittenhouse.

“When crashes occur in roundabouts, they tend to be way less severe.”

The construction is anticipated to be completed in November, a month later than expected in the original plan. The delay is due to weather difficulties, but Rittenhouse says they are pleased to be close to the planned date.

There will be additional phases to the major rehabilitation project which will create additional road closures in the coming future. ODOT District 10 urges people who will be passing through these highways to download the OHGO app or visit ohgo.com which will allow users to see where construction and closures will be.

This will not be the last time Athens County will see construction on their highways. There are also plans to construct another roundabout at U.S. 33 and Stateroute 682 beginning next year.

