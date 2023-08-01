Crews put out fire at Marietta residence

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – UPDATE

The fire has been put out as of 1:50 p.m.

Crews arrived to the residence to find smoke and a fire in the back of the residence.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Marietta Fire Chief Durham.

The fire is actively being investigated at this time.

Marietta Fire Department and Marietta Police Department responded to the fire.

Part of Greene Street, around the 900 block, is closed due to the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Crews are responding to an afternoon fire in Marietta.

The fire is at a residence on Greene Street, according to dispatchers.

WTAP will have a reporter on the scene.

This article will be updated as we receive more information.

