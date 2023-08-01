Faith Link offers free rides to medical appointments for the elderly and disabled

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People in the area have trouble getting to their medical appointments due to old age or a disability.

Faith Link is hoping to put an end to that problem in our area by offering a free ride service to the elderly or disabled for their medical appointments.

Bradley Bole who drives for Faith Link says he has recently seen an increase in the amount of people who are needing rides due to a loss of a spouse, children moving away, change of residence and other factors.

Bole says that Faith Link serves as almost a middle man to helping get the seniors in the community the medical help they need.

A lot of the time someone needs to go to the doctor and the doctor said you’ll need to have someone take you home. They’re living alone or they don’t have anyone to take them home we fill in that need as a trusted ride service to the medical community so seniors can get the medical care they need,” Bole said.

Faith Link also offers one other program which is a food delivery service to low income senior citizens.

“One of the other things we know about good health for seniors is proper nutrition. One of the most important things you can do as a senior is make sure you’re eating a balanced diet where you’re getting protein, vegetables and all of those things your body needs,” Bole said.

If you are interested in being a volunteer or applying for any of the services that Faith Link provides you can click here.

