Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The trial for a Parkersburg man accused of murder began on Tuesday, August 1.

Derek Burton Taylor of Parkersburg stands accused of murdering Cory Friend in March of 2022.

According to court documents, Taylor struck Friend in the head during an altercation on or about March 21 of 2022 at the parking lot of Terrapin Park Apartments in Parkersburg. According to the documents, Friend left the scene after he was struck; however, about 90 minutes later, he required transport to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center for his injuries.

The documents say that once at Camden Clark, Friend presented with a broken nose, facial fractures, and multiple brain bleeds. Friend was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he passed away due to his injuries.

During the trial on Tuesday afternoon, the prosecution called four witnesses, including the surgeon who operated on Friend prior to his death, the officer who responded to the scene following the initial incident in March of 2022, and Sarah Wright, a woman who said she was a mutual acquaintance of both Taylor and Friend. Wright said she was with both men on the day of the alleged altercation. She said that Taylor told her personally that he struck Friend with a bat and headbutted him on the day after the incident.

Wright also said that she was with Cory Friend when he started “freaking out” about an hour and a half after the alleged altercation and required transportation to Camden Clark.

According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Pat Lefebure, the trial will likely continue into Thursday, August 3, and possibly into Friday, August 4.

