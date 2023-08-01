MOV pass registration opens

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – MOV pass registration is open for Parkersburg drivers.

Drivers can create MOV Pass accounts to prepare for all-electronic tolling on Memorial Bridge in Parkersburg.

Registration is open starting Tuesday, August 1, 2023, according to a statement from Parkersburg Bridge Partners.

The MOV Pass, or any other transponder within the “E-Z Pass” network, guarantees to pay the lowest roll rate for each vehicle class. A MOV Pass is required.

Without a pass or transponder with an “E-Z Pass,” drivers will be charged a higher rate and receive an invoice in the mail, according to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners.

Drivers can create a MOV pass account in three ways:

Online (fastest, most convenient method):

Visit the self-serve portal at mymovpass.com. There, drivers can:

· Create an account

· Enter all required information

· Select payment options

· Prepay the account

After account information is verified, Parkersburg Bridge Partners will mail MOV Pass stickers to the address provided.

In-person (only way to redeem toll tickets for credit):

Visit the temporary Parkersburg Bridge Partners Customer Service Center at 2001 Garfield Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101 (current hours here). A member of the customer service team will assist with:

· Creating accounts

· Selecting payment options

· Prepaying accounts with a starting balance

· Applying credits to accounts for previously purchased toll tickets (available in person only until 12/31/2023, tickets must be submitted all at once)

· Providing instructions for online account access

Customers will walk out the door with MOV Pass(es) in hand.

By phone:

Call 855-643-4389, 10am-7pm, to speak directly with a customer service representative who will assist with:

· Creating accounts

· Selecting payment options

· Prepaying accounts a starting balance

· Providing instructions for online account access

· Answering any questions

MOV Pass stickers will be mailed to customers.

Commercial vehicles will be welcome on Memorial Bridge: businesses and commercial carriers are encouraged to reach out to Jon Wallace for personalized services at jwallace@unitedbridgepartners.com or (681) 217-0086.

When creating an account, drivers will need:

· Valid vehicle registration for each vehicle requesting a MOV Pass showing make, model, color, and license plate

· Credit/debit card or ACH information

· Valid photo ID (in person only)

· Previously purchased toll tickets to receive MOV Pass credit – must submit tickets all at once (in person only)

