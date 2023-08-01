Obituary: Glasser, Joyce A

Joyce A Glasser, 92, of Marietta passed away peacefully on July 28, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Columbus on April 17, 1931 to Howard and Leone (McBride) Wallace. Joyce enjoyed working with ceramics and bowling when she was younger, but really just loved be a homemaker to her children and grandchildren and socializing with her church family.

Joyce is survived by her children Glenn (Jean) McCoy of Bel Air, MD and Kathy Sayre of Dexter City, and grandchildren Christopher McCoy, Thomas Caldwell, Daniel Caldwell and Kerri Lynn Ainsworth. Also surviving are several great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Merrill Glasser and a sister Loretta Bowman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday August 5th at Gilman United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Thomas officiating. The family will greet friends from 2-4 and 6-8 on Friday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

