Obituary: Hively, Audra

Audra Hively, 96, of Parkersburg, WV went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 31, 2023 at Cedar Grove Assisted Living. She was born January 17, 1927 in Burnt House, WV, a daughter of the late Olen and Ovie Pearl Edman.

She attended Grace Brethren Church and was a member of the South Hills Golf Women’s League and American Legion. Audra enjoyed golfing and jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by two sons, Daniel and Jim Hively; and one daughter, Barbara Melrose; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Hively; daughter, Sandra Eschinger; and five siblings, Jim, Maxine, Betty, Jean, and Buck; and an infant grandson.

There will be a private burial at Evergreen North Cemetery.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. is honored to serve the family. An online guestbook can be found at www.LambertTatman.com

