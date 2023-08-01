Obituary: Sullivan, Michael Evan “Sully”

Michael Evan “Sully” Sullivan, 35 of Smithville, WV, died July 29, 2023, after a sudden illness.

He was born October 2, 1987, at Calhoun General Hospital in Grantsville, WV. He first attended Ritchie County Schools and then Calhoun, growing up behind the counter of the Five Forks General Store. He loved playing baseball and football and shone as a kicker during his high school years. 4-H was more than just a growth and leadership program to him – it was the theology on which he based his life values. He attended West Virginia University after high school and then was on the homecoming court during his time studying business at Glenville State College.

Mike served multiple communities behind the scenes. From a very young age, he assisted Creel Sound & Lighting with fairs and concerts, helped with the North Parkersburg Baptist Church’s Singing Christmas Tree, ran sound for Ripley’s Arts Crafts Festival stages, served the youth of Calhoun as a beloved 4-H counselor, and a mainstay volunteer for the Calhoun Wood Festival and hundreds of events where dependable hands were needed, never seeking thanks for the work he put in. He blessed the stomachs of everyone he served in his years as a short-order cook in Grantsville and Smithville, most recently at Barker’s Family Restaurant. He was a scholar of comedy and a sports enthusiast, a talented fantasy football league coach and a huge Cincinnati Reds fan.

Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Colleen Roxann (Litzenburg) Sullivan, his beloved dog Earl, and his childhood imaginary friend Bill Bob. He is survived by his father, James David Sullivan of Smithville, his sister, Susan Renee (Sullivan) Gifford of Cincinnati, and her husband, Christopher Rollin Gifford, and daughter, Claudette Roxann Gifford.

Services will be held at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 5, 2023, officiated by Rev. Rick Metheney. Visitation is 1-4 pm, Service and internment at 4 pm and a meal provided by the community to follow. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, is honored to serve the Sullivan family and assist with Sully’s final arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed atwww.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.