Obituary: Wilson, Arden Kays “Doc”

Arden Kays “Doc” Wilson, of Parkersburg, peacefully entered into eternal rest, at the age of 98, at Inspira Medical Center, Mullica Hill, NJ on June 16th, 2023.

He was born 11/10/1924, in Randolph County, the son of Charles P. Wilson and Myrtle McCoy Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Jean Wilson, daughter Linda Wilson, brother Chuck, and two sisters, Jean Wilson and Justine Wilson Kidd.Doc is survived and fondly remembered by his daughter, Paula Wilson Cera (Gary), three grandchildren, Ryan Cera (Jenn) and Alex Cera (Jacqui), all of Mullica Hill, NJ and Rachel Mandelberg of Sacramento, CA. Doc also is survived by five great-grandchildren, Jackson Arden, Aiden Michael, Ivy Rose, Avery Matthew and Carter Lucas. Other survivors include nephew Scott Wilson of Buckhannon, niece Deborah Flesner of Charleston, niece Donna Jean Espenship of Dayton, NV, nephew Bruce Emrick of Farmington, niece Alisha Setchell of Bridgeport, and many beloved cousins.Doc graduated from Washington Irving High School ‘43. He was a member of the high school football team. He enlisted in the US Naval Service before he received his diploma (came in ‘46) and was inducted into service on June 28, 1943. He served in the European Theater, landing on Gold Beach on June 6th, 1944, as well as the Pacific Theater, the American Theater and the Philippine Liberation. He was honorably discharged on March 12, 1946.

He spent his professional career in various positions at the Rish Equipment Company. He ended his career as Regional Manager of Ohio, along the way collecting many lifelong friends. A faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church, Doc served on many committees and wore many hats. He was a devoted member of the Seekers Sunday School Class.Doc had an adventurous spirit and loved driving with the family, spending countless vacation days on the road, exploring the 48 contiguous states. Wonderful memories were made. He and Jean continued traveling for many more years afterward, each trip well documented by boxes of 35mm slides. Doc still happily made the drive to New Jersey at 98 to participate in family holidays and events.

A man who loved volunteering and giving back to the community, Doc was a 33 year volunteer with both the AARP IRS and the V.I.T.A. income tax assistance programs. He enjoyed helping others and being “of service.” He spent many years volunteering at the Blennerhassett Island State Park, and also helped out when needed in the Blennerhassett Museum. Since police work was in his blood (father was a WV State Trooper) Doc sought out a place for himself in volunteering at both the City Park Police SubStation, and the South Side SubStation. He enjoyed his time spent with the friends he made along the way. Doc was also a member of the William G. Bennett Lodge No. 46 of Walkersville as well as the Nemesis Shriners of Parkersburg.

Memorial service will be held at 11AM on August 12th, at Christ United Methodist Church, with Pastor Shauna Hyde officiating. The church is at the corner of 16th Street and St. Marys Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doc’s name may be made to Christ United Methodist Church.

