Ohio August 8 Special Election one week away

The Washington County Board of Elections has been more busy than it usually is for Special Elections
The Ohio Special Election is on Aug. 8, 2023.
The Ohio Special Election is on Aug. 8, 2023.(Chase Campbell)
By Chase Campbell and Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The August 8 special election to decide Ohio Issue 1 is just one week from today.

The Washington County Board of Elections has been more busy than it usually is for Special Elections, according to Deputy Director Karen Pawloski.

Pawloski says they’ve averaged about 200 people voting early in person every day in the run up to the election, with even more submitting absentee ballots by mail.

Pawloski says Ohio Issue 1, the sole measure on the ballot, is probably driving that increased turnout because it’s a politically charged issue.

Issue 1 seeks to amend the state constituent to require a 60 percent vote to make future amendments to the Ohio constitution.

Issue 1 would also it harder to get amendments on the ballot in the first place.

Pawloski says that they’re handing out information explaining both supporting and opposing opinions on Issue 1 at the Board of Elections to help voters understand the issue.

Today is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

You can still apply if you visit the board of elections before 8:30 tonight.

In person early voting at the board of elections continues until August 6.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Kay Heiss Bosner
Obituary: Bosner, Cindy Kay Heiss
Crews put out a fire at a residence on Greene Street in Marietta, Ohio.
Crews put out fire at Marietta residence
Obituary: Hess, Beth Angela Elder
Obituary: Marks, Melvin Blaine
Obituary: Taylor, John

Latest News

Brayden Z. McCauley was sentenced to 18 months in prsion.
Waterford man sentenced for child sex crime
Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point is set to open in 2024.
Cedar Point announces world’s fastest, tallest triple-launch coaster
Crews put out a fire at a residence on Greene Street in Marietta, Ohio.
Crews put out fire at Marietta residence
Multiple cities throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley will receive funding through Congressionally...
MOV cities to receive federal funding