Ohio August 8 Special Election one week away

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The August 8 special election to decide Ohio Issue 1 is just one week from today.

The Washington County Board of Elections has been more busy than it usually is for Special Elections, according to Deputy Director Karen Pawloski.

Pawloski says they’ve averaged about 200 people voting early in person every day in the run up to the election, with even more submitting absentee ballots by mail.

Pawloski says Ohio Issue 1, the sole measure on the ballot, is probably driving that increased turnout because it’s a politically charged issue.

Issue 1 seeks to amend the state constituent to require a 60 percent vote to make future amendments to the Ohio constitution.

Issue 1 would also it harder to get amendments on the ballot in the first place.

Pawloski says that they’re handing out information explaining both supporting and opposing opinions on Issue 1 at the Board of Elections to help voters understand the issue.

Today is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

You can still apply if you visit the board of elections before 8:30 tonight.

In person early voting at the board of elections continues until August 6.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.