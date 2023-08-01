Vendors prepare for 63rd Wirt County Fair

The fair board is pleased to announce a demolition derby is being featured for the first time.
Gates open at 9 a.m. Wednesday and the fair’s opening ceremony will follow at 5 p.m.
Gates open at 9 a.m. Wednesday and the fair’s opening ceremony will follow at 5 p.m.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vendors are preparing for the start of the 63rd Wirt County Fair.

The fair runs August 2nd through August 5th.

The fair board is pleased to announce a demolition derby is being featured for the first time.

Other events include truck pulls, live music and a livestock sale.

Fair board vice president Don Sheppard says the livestock sale is the culmination of a year of hard work.

“That is why we are all here, is for the youth of Wirt County. All these are Wirt County residents or in the Wirt County school system. So, these students have worked all year on their projects, and this is kind of the highlight of their year to be able to put those projects out for everybody to see. So, we encourage everyone to come out and check out the livestock shows and the sale on the sale on Friday evening.”

Gates open Wednesday at 9 a.m. and the fair’s opening ceremony will follow at 5 p.m.

The full schedule of events can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Kay Heiss Bosner
Obituary: Bosner, Cindy Kay Heiss
Crews put out a fire at a residence on Greene Street in Marietta, Ohio.
Crews put out fire at Marietta residence
Obituary: Hess, Beth Angela Elder
Obituary: Marks, Melvin Blaine
Obituary: Taylor, John

Latest News

Items can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday.
Free back-to-school supplies available for military families
Derek Burton Taylor of Parkersburg stands accused of murdering Cory Friend in March of 2022.
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey discusses roundtable in Parkersburg
West Virginia Attorney General stops in Parkersburg for roundtable