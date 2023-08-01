Vendors prepare for 63rd Wirt County Fair

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vendors are preparing for the start of the 63rd Wirt County Fair.

The fair runs August 2nd through August 5th.

The fair board is pleased to announce a demolition derby is being featured for the first time.

Other events include truck pulls, live music and a livestock sale.

Fair board vice president Don Sheppard says the livestock sale is the culmination of a year of hard work.

“That is why we are all here, is for the youth of Wirt County. All these are Wirt County residents or in the Wirt County school system. So, these students have worked all year on their projects, and this is kind of the highlight of their year to be able to put those projects out for everybody to see. So, we encourage everyone to come out and check out the livestock shows and the sale on the sale on Friday evening.”

Gates open Wednesday at 9 a.m. and the fair’s opening ceremony will follow at 5 p.m.

The full schedule of events can be found HERE

