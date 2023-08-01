Waterford man sentenced for child sex crime

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Waterford Ohio is behind bars for a child sex crime.

Brayden Z. McCauley, 27, pleaded guilty to the offense of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

As a result, McCauley was sentenced to 18 months in prison when he appeared in the Washington County Court of Common Pleas.

McCauley was sentenced on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, McCauley was originally arrested in November 2021. He was charged with rape unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and probation violation felonies, due to an incident in October 2021.

As part of his sentence, McCauley is also required to register as a tier two sex offender. Tier two sex offenders must register their home address, work address, and vehicle information with their local sheriff’s office every 180 days for 25 years.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.