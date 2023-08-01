West Virginia Attorney General stops in Parkersburg for roundtable

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey discusses roundtable in Parkersburg
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey discusses roundtable in Parkersburg(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Kheron Alston
Aug. 1, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday evening West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, stopped by Parkersburg as part of the Prosperity is Possible RV tour.

At the roundtable Morrisey will be talking with local business owners about what he calls burdens, such as regulatory burdens and tax burdens.

“... I’m here to talk about what I’ve done in the Attorney General’s office to reduce regulatory burdens and push back against an overreaching federal government that’s been hard for West Virginians to deal with,” Morrisey said.

Another reason Morrisey said he was in Parkersburg on Tuesday was to get more face-to-face time with the residents of the area and hear them voice their concerns.

“Every time I come I learn something to make my job better in the AG’s office because when you learn practically what the challenges are that the businesses owners are facing and the employees are facing. It allows us to take that into court and fight for them a little bit more,” said Morrisey.

Morrisey added that he believes todays roundtable he will be able to take into his next set of “fights” against the EPA.

