The 23rd annual Big Bend Blues Bash is bringing live music to Pomeroy, Ohio

POMEROY, OH. (WTAP) - The Big Bend Blues Bash is an outdoor music festival.

The festival primarily promote blues music, roots music, and a little rock and roll, according to Jackie Welker, Pomeroy Blues and Jazz Society president.

The bash is Friday, August 4th and Saturday, August 5th at the Pomeroy Riverside Amphitheater

Welker says there will be a full lineup of national and local artists performing on both days. The full lineup of can be found here.

General Admission is $30 on Friday only, $40 on Saturday only, and $60 for a weekend pass. VIP weekend passes are $175.

Tickets can be bought online here.

Phil Ohlinger, the Pomery Blues and Jass Society Director, says the festival is a great family oriented event that concentrates on music. Ohlinger pointed out that it’s on the Ohio River, which makes it a great atmosphere for boaters.

You can read more about the Big Bend Blues Bash on their website, here.

