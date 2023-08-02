The Castle hosts a cemetery tour to highlight important women of history

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - The Castle is hosting the “Remember the Ladies” cemetery tour at Mound Cemetery. The event will be on August 12 with two different sessions at 10:00 a.m. and 12 p.m. This tour will be focusing on the women of the Northwest Territory who did extraordinary things for the community. Some of these women will include the first female teacher in the Northwest Territory, a gold and silversmith, and a world renowned nutritionist who used to live in the Castle.

The goal of the event is to educate those who live in the area who may not know the history of these important women who lived in the area. Not only do they hope to educate, but the Castle hopes to inspire those in attendance of the event.

“All these different connections to history, and all of them inspiring stories, whether it’s men or women,” says executive director of the Castle, Scott Britton.

“People can learn what’s happened before and maybe inspire them to become the next entrepreneur and capitalist coming from Marietta.”

If you would like to learn more about the event and how to sign up for attendance, click here to go to the Castle’s website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.