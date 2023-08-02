A Church on Rosemar Rd. is helping single mothers and widows

Fellowship Baptist Church
Fellowship Baptist Church(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A church on Rosemar Road is back to helping the community after COVID.

For several years, before COVID, Fellowship Baptist Church did oil changes for single mothers.

They will do the service for single mothers, widows, and women of soldiers that are deployed on Sept 9 at the church.

This is part of their Love Your Neighbor campaign according to Fellowship Baptist Church Media Outreach Pastor Jeremy Kaminski.

“We feel that we abandon the words of Christ when he says ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ So we’re trying to be a blessing to the Mid-Ohio Valley as much as we’re able to,” said Kaminski

Space is limited, and quickly filling, for those who qualify.

To register you can visit Fellowship Baptist Church’s website and scroll down to ‘Single Mom’s Oil Change.’

The church is located at 3300 Rosemar Road in Vienna.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews put out a fire at a residence on Greene Street in Marietta, Ohio.
Crews put out fire at Marietta residence
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Michael Evan “Sully” Sullivan
Obituary: Sullivan, Michael Evan “Sully”
Brayden Z. McCauley was sentenced to 18 months in prsion.
Waterford man sentenced for child sex crime
Audra Hively
Obituary: Hively, Audra

Latest News

Tick diseases
Lyme and other tick-borne diseases have been reported
Trial of Parkersburg man accused of murder finishes second day
Trial of Parkersburg man accused of murder finishes second day
House to Home looks to renovate new shelter, looking for funding
House to Home looks to renovate new shelter, looking for funding
Owner Larry Hess works at River Roasters Coffee Company.
Meigs County business grows with help of grant