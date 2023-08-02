Football Frenzy First Look: Waterford Wildcats

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Waterford Wildcats will be one of the younger teams in the Mid-Ohio Valley during 2023, as the team looks to carry momentum from their 10-3 season in 2022 that saw them win two playoff games before falling to Newark Catholic in the third round.

Now the Wildcats will have to replace playmakers such as Jacob Pantelidis and Lane Cline, as thirteen freshmen and only five seniors will take the field in a few weeks.

The Wildcats turn to Xavier Heiss at quarterback, who has some experience playing junior varsity, but is gearing up for his first true varsity action.

Head coach Eric McCutcheon says this is the youngest team he has had since he has been the head coach at Waterford, and he knows his team will have to work hard to get to the level they hope to be when the season kicks off on August 17 against Alexander.

“We’re doing drill after drill just to get these guys prepared for high school level football,” McCutcheon said. “A lot of these guys are young, they’re not used to varsity level. So, we’re just trying to get them prepared as much as we possibly can. We’re excited to go see what we can do.”

Even with a young team, the expectations remain high for the Wildcats. If they want to make a deep playoff run, players know what needs to be accomplished.

“We need to stay working hard,” said Jase Miller, a senior lineman. “Stay in the weight room, listen to what the coaches are saying, and buy in to the system. I think we really got potential in this group.”

