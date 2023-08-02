Hope Zone offers fun and educational resources for Gallia County fairgoers

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - The hope zone offered fun and educational resources to Galia County fairgoers.

The HOPE Zone took place at the Gallia County fairgrounds Bill Gray Pavilion today from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Shannon Dalton of the Healing, Outreach, Prevention, and Education coalition says families participated in a variety of engaging and educational activities at the second annual prevention day, such as giveaways, a bingo-hunt and a drug-free dance party.

“They get a bag; they get some really cool swag. We have even got sandwiches for the kiddos that want to eat. They’ve got some nice positive messages. The kids have an opportunity to go around for the bingo hunt to get stamps to collect bingo for a prize and they are entered in for the grand prize drawings.”

Dalton shares the importance of providing resources on a personal level.

“The whole idea behind it was to give them an opportunity to engage with our providers and go visit everybody in all the buildings because we know if we have the opportunity to engage and have that conversation; I just had a conversation with a woman about vaping and she said she didn’t know it was dangerous. She actually was even surprised that our youth are heavily using vaping devices. We have even had some reports of third graders.”

The HOPE Coalition is said to be a community partnership of mental health agencies, recovery groups, law enforcement, and individuals who work together to challenge the various paths of despair threatening the people of Gallia County.

