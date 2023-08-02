House to Home looks to renovate new shelter, looking for funding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - House to Home is an organization helping homeless people get services they need. The group is now moving to a new property at 825 Seventh Street in Parkersburg.

Sue Lilly, who is the board president, said the new location will help them provide more services for the homeless community.

“This facility is going to give us more room for more clients to come inside,” Lilly said. “We have a whole ‘nother lot outside that we are going to try to bring into a function of which we’re calling a ‘safe haven.’ And we’re going to fence it in. Possibly have an aluminum shelter.”

The group is looking for donations to help with the renovations they want done by the end of the year.

“We need a new roof, shower, laundry facilities,” House to Home board member, Kristy Fox said. “So, we’ve been out in the community trying to seek donations, trying to seek grants. Hopefully, we can get most of this done, like Sue said, by the end of the year.”

Officials said the fixing up of the new place will cost between $100,000-150,000.

“We need to put in new ceiling panels, new flooring and we do the walls. We have lots of projects. And we will use some of that money for food for the clients,” Lilly said.

House to Home officials said they have already got tens of thousands of dollars in donations.

If you want to help, you can donate by using this link.

