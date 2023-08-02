Man dies in crash in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man died after a car crash Tuesday night in Athens County.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Brandon Scheaffer Fuller died after being hurt in the crash.

The release says around 7:00 p.m., Scheaffer Fuller was driving east on Poston Road when his car went off the right side of the road.

The car then returned to the road, then off the other side, and hit a power pole. Scheaffer Fuller’s car then flipped onto its top.

Scheaffer Fuller was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Plains Fire Department, Dover Township Fire Department and the Athens County EMS also helped at the scene.

