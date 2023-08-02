Marietta continues fire hydrant flushing

By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The Marietta Fire Department will be flushing the next round of fire hydrants soon.

The fire hydrants will be flushed on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, according to the City of Marietta.

Marietta says this will be the final hydrant flushing phase for the year.

The highlighted areas below will be flushed on Aug. 3:

A highlighted map of the Aug. 3 Marietta fire hydrant flushing.
A highlighted map of the Aug. 3 Marietta fire hydrant flushing.(City of Marietta)

Marietta Water customers are advised to watch for discolored water while using water for food preparation, laundry, and any other water-sensitive processes.

Water customers who are experiencing brown or milky water after the flushing are asked to flush their cold-water lines.

The City of Marietta encourages citizens to call the water treatment plant at 740-374-6864 for further assistance.

