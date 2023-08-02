Meigs County business grows with help of grant

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – A business in Meigs County recently expanded with the help of nonprofit JobsOhio.

River Roasters Coffee Company in Pomeroy, Ohio was founded in 2018 by Candice and Larry Hess Jr. The couple purchased and renovated a historic Pomeroy building and turned it into a successful café business.

In 2021, River Roasters announced plans to expand. The company constructed a new building, purchased a commercial roaster, and built a commercial kitchen for food production. The cost of this expansion was more than $260,000. The new operation was supported by a JobsOhio Inclusion Grant of $50,000.

“To have the support from our local community, along with OhioSE, JobsOhio, and Meigs County CIC means so much to us. They invested in our dream to bring a specialty coffee roastery to Pomeroy, Ohio, and supply great coffee from our little piece of Southeast Ohio,” said Co-Owner, Candice Hess. “The OhioSE team was great to work with and everyone was so supportive and excited about our project.”

The Hess’s now are able to roast, store, and wholesale coffee, in addition to running the café. River Roasters supplies restaurants, grocery stores, and other coffee shops in multiple states. River Roasters also sells coffee online to customers all over the U.S.

Inclusion grants like the JobsOhio grant aim to reduce economic disparities by providing opportunities to historically marginalized entrepreneurs and business owners.

