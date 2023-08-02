National Night Out aims to build bonds between police and the community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday night was the Parkersburg police force’s sixth year participating in National Night Out. It’s an event law enforcement agencies across the U.S. participate in.

National Night Out is an annual event meant to enhance the relationship between the community and law enforcement. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said that relationship is paramount because both parties depend on each other. The community needs safety and police need trust.

“Whether it be cooperation through an investigation or just a little kid that trusts a police officer enough if they’re lost to come up and ask for help…,” he explained.

Police officers get to build that bond through National Night Out.

“I just got done painting rocks with a multitude of little kids and we put leaves on a canvas that we’ll be culminating into a big forest scene…,” Board said.

According to Board, people were showing excitement for the event before it even started.

“As I was carrying drinks and things like that inside the pool, a group of three little kids and their mom came up and she said that the little kids just wanted to meet a policeman,” he said.

Board said the support the community showed isn’t surprising in this area.

“We are very blessed to live in the Parkersburg area because first responders generally always have a lot of support here.”

