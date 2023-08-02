Obituary: Bess, Mae

By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mae Bess, 89 of Belpre, Ohio died on August 1, 2023 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was born in Cinco, WV on October 15, 1933 and was the daughter of the late George William and Nellie Mae Kinder Strickland.  She had been a member of the Belpre Church of Christ since 1982.  She retired from the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital where she worked for many years in the snack bar.

Survivors include her two sons, Howard (Karen) Bess of Williamstown, WV, James (Diana) Bess of Anyor, SC, a brother, Charles Strickland of Keith, WV, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Thomas Bess, her parents, 1 brother and 3 sisters.

Services will be on Monday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Ron Laughery officiating.  Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 AM till time of services.  There will be a graveside service that the Pineview Cemetery in Orgas, WV at 3:00 PM on Monday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

