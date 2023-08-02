Obituary: Emrick, Jeffery Orin

Jeffery Orin Emrick 74 years of age resided in Mineral Wells, WV passed away on Sunday July.30 2023.

Jeff was born in Parkersburg, WV. The son of Glenn & Lucille Emrick. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He liked reading westerns, building model cars, and even more so all the family dogs. He enjoyed socializing with anyone and everybody while telling stories of his life. As he knew no stranger.

Jeff mostly loved his beloved family, special friends, and the large amount of close friends he considered family.

Surviving Family: Wife- Tina L. Emrick his children Dustin E. Emrick (Kendra) Jasmine L. Emrick (Kenny Gibson). Along with his granddaughters Allison R. Emrick, Lexus R. Emrick, & Sammie R. Gibson (Step Granddaughter)

Memorial Services will be held at the address listed and then a following Memorial Bike Rev.5911 Southern Hwy Rockport, WV 26169 August 5 2023 (Saturday) Memorial Service @ 5-7 PM

Memorial Bike Rev @ 6:30 PM “All bikes welcomed”

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

