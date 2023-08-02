Obituary: Hines, Thomas Lee

Thomas Lee Hines passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 25th, in Malta, Ohio, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on April 5, 1945, in Lancaster, Ohio, he was the son of Lionel and Betty (Mace) Hines.

Tom married his soulmate, Penny Lee Blankenship, and together, they embarked on a journey as entrepreneurs, running The Boat Shop in Marietta, Ohio for four decades. After retiring, they found solace in their home by the river in Malta, Ohio. Sadly, Penny passed away in 2018, leaving Tom to carry on her memory.

Known affectionately as Tombo, Pa, the boat man, and Pops, Tom was a man of unwavering determination and integrity. His life was filled with countless experiences, from traversing the country to cheer on his sons and grandkids during BMX races to thrilling rides on his beloved Hayabusa motorcycle along the tail of the dragon, always in the company of dear friends. Yet, his ultimate contentment was found at the helm of a boat or by the riverbank, enjoying a stogie, surrounded by the warmth of his loved ones. Whatever the pursuit, Tom always relished sharing these moments with the people he held dear.

Tom leaves behind a lasting legacy. He is survived by his children: Todd (Peggie) Hines of Summerville, SC, Tony (Carla) Hines of Summerville, SC, and Troy (Heather) Hines of Goose Creek, SC. His grandchildren, Chase (Grace) Hines of Summerville, SC, Zach (Morgan) Hines of Cambridge, OH, Jacobi (Tyler) Thibodeau of Statesboro, GA, Rock (Anna) Hines of Summerville, SC, and Emily Hines of Goose Creek, SC, will always cherish the memories they created with their cherished Pa. The joy continued with great-grandchildren Fletcher and Nora, who held a special place in Tom’s heart.He also leaves behind his beloved siblings Gary, Jenny, John, and Judy, along with several nieces, nephews, and close friends, including his dear friend, Darlene.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for August 26, 2023, at noon, and will be held at the American Legion in Marietta, Ohio.

This gathering will serve as a heartfelt tribute to the vibrant and cherished life of Thomas Lee Hines, a man whose memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

