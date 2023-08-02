Obituary: Hunter, David A.

David A. Hunter, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on July 22, 2023. He was born August 31, 1941, a son of the late George C. and Bessie Myers Hunter.

He was a 1959 graduate of Parkersburg High School and enlisted in the US Navy where he served as a Seaman Apprentice on the USS Randolph. Upon the return from his service, he married the love of his life, Mary Pauline Batten, on April 12, 1963. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

David was a 38-year employee of EI Dupont. He was a member of the American Legion Post 15, Moose Lodge 1118, Moose bowling team, and a member of the US Bowling association. In his spare time, he was very active in Vienna Recreation sports. He enjoyed bowling, golf, hunting, fishing, and baseball.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline; son, Charles (Angie); daughters, Brenda Lanham (Stephen) and Deborah Price (Doug); seven grandchildren, Stacey, Alec, Morgan, Tyler, Bethany, Kylie, and Sophie; two great-grandchildren, Alayna and Jettsyn; sister, Irene Lott; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Lady, and cat, Whispers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.

Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home with Reverend Loren Price officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with full military honors by American Legion Post 15. The Hunter family will receive friends from

10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Priss Sands Memorial Bowling Scholarship Emerson Lanes, Humane Society of Parkersburg, or any charity of your choosing.

