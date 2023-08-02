Ohio EPA provides grants for recycling, litter prevention

A recycling bailer at Atwood Marina West in Mineral City in Tuscarawas County.
A recycling bailer at Atwood Marina West in Mineral City in Tuscarawas County.(Ohio EPA)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – Mid-Ohio Valley organizations are receiving Ohio EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) grants to improve recycling and litter prevention.

Southeast Ohio received more than $177,201 from the Ohio EPA.

This funding was announced on Monday, July 31, 2023.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley, the following projects have been approved for funding, according to the Ohio EPA:

· Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District is receiving $90,000 for litter clean-up, outreach, and education

· Meigs County Health Department is receiving $13,160 for litter clean-up and tire amnesty

· Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is receiving $29,019 to purchase recycling equipment

Muskingum Watershed Water Quality Coordinator Kathryn Suggs emphasized how funding like the recent EPA grant can go a long way in accomplishing a common goal of a cleaner Ohio.

“I think that this grant, the litter program, is a fantastic way for smaller businesses to get some help pushing forward these initiatives,” said Suggs.

All local clean-up efforts involve the work of volunteers and take place on public property.

Statewide, Ohio EPA is issuing more than $6.3 million in grant funding to 99 recipients, with more than $3.7 million specifically for community and litter prevention programs.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews put out a fire at a residence on Greene Street in Marietta, Ohio.
Crews put out fire at Marietta residence
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Michael Evan “Sully” Sullivan
Obituary: Sullivan, Michael Evan “Sully”
Brayden Z. McCauley was sentenced to 18 months in prsion.
Waterford man sentenced for child sex crime
Audra Hively
Obituary: Hively, Audra

Latest News

Owner Larry Hess works at River Roasters Coffee Company.
Meigs County business grows with help of grant
Marietta continues fire hydrant flushing
Jesterville Road in Wood County will be closed.
Paving project closes Wood County road
Pleasants Power Station officially owned by Omnis Technologies
Pleasants Power Station officially owned by Omnis Technologies