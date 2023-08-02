Ohio EPA provides grants for recycling, litter prevention
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – Mid-Ohio Valley organizations are receiving Ohio EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) grants to improve recycling and litter prevention.
Southeast Ohio received more than $177,201 from the Ohio EPA.
This funding was announced on Monday, July 31, 2023.
In the Mid-Ohio Valley, the following projects have been approved for funding, according to the Ohio EPA:
· Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District is receiving $90,000 for litter clean-up, outreach, and education
· Meigs County Health Department is receiving $13,160 for litter clean-up and tire amnesty
· Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is receiving $29,019 to purchase recycling equipment
Muskingum Watershed Water Quality Coordinator Kathryn Suggs emphasized how funding like the recent EPA grant can go a long way in accomplishing a common goal of a cleaner Ohio.
“I think that this grant, the litter program, is a fantastic way for smaller businesses to get some help pushing forward these initiatives,” said Suggs.
All local clean-up efforts involve the work of volunteers and take place on public property.
Statewide, Ohio EPA is issuing more than $6.3 million in grant funding to 99 recipients, with more than $3.7 million specifically for community and litter prevention programs.
