Parkersburg trail project is close to completion

By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The extension to the trail at Point Park is almost done, according to Parkersburg officials.

The finalized path will have two lanes to leave room for both pedestrians and bicyclists. The path will be over two miles long and includes a bridge over the Pond Run outfall.

According to Development Director Ryan Barber, the project’s been years in the making, spanning multiple administrations.

All together, it cost about $1.5 million dollars but, due to grants, the city only had to pay for $300,000 of it, according to Barber.

