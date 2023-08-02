Paving project closes Wood County road

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wood County will be closed for more than a week.

Wood County Route 4, Wood County Route 4/4, and Wood County Route 4/6, also known as Jesterville Road, is closed.

The road is closed from the intersection of Wood County Route 8, Summit Road, to the intersection of WV 68, Emerson Avenue.

The closure is taking place from Wednesday, August 2 to Friday, August 11, 2023, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

The road is closed between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those days.

The closure is due to a paving project.

WVDOH says the road will be open overnight.

