Pleasants Power Station officially owned by Omnis Technologies

Pleasants Power Station officially owned by Omnis Technologies
Pleasants Power Station officially owned by Omnis Technologies(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The California-based company, Omnis Technologies, is the owner of the coal-fired plant after a purchase of hundred of millions of dollars according to officials.

Owner, Richard Hulme said the plant will be hydrogen-focused moving forward. Hulme said the plant will convert coal to hydrogen in a vaporizing process to create graphite. This graphite is in high demand for use in the batteries for electric cars.

Pleasants County commission president, Jay Powell said this purchase by omnis is huge for not only the county, but for West Virginia.

“The past 24 hours have been tremendous,” Powell said. “Certainly, we are so thankful this day’s finally come. A lot of time, a lot of effort; a lot of sweat, a lot of tears went into the efforts to make this happen. But, many people throughout the state of West Virginia and essentially worldwide. So, we’re very, very thankful today has come with the signing and the purchase of Pleasants Power Station by Omnis Technologies.”

Hulme said they will be able to keep jobs and even add more during this transition.

“As I’ve met with the workforce, for example yesterday, we had an all-hands meeting at the plant to announce that we had just closed on the transaction. Everybody was very excited about that. And they’re very interested in what new opportunities for personal career development this represents for them,” Hulme said.

Hulme said the plant will be going through a retrofitting process. Which should take roughly 12 to 24 months. Hulme said Zeeco — a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based combustion technology company — will be helping with the conversion process.

During this time, workers will be training for this new era of the plant.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews put out a fire at a residence on Greene Street in Marietta, Ohio.
Crews put out fire at Marietta residence
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Michael Evan “Sully” Sullivan
Obituary: Sullivan, Michael Evan “Sully”
Brayden Z. McCauley was sentenced to 18 months in prsion.
Waterford man sentenced for child sex crime
Audra Hively
Obituary: Hively, Audra

Latest News

Owner Larry Hess works at River Roasters Coffee Company.
Meigs County business grows with help of grant
Marietta continues fire hydrant flushing
Jesterville Road in Wood County will be closed.
Paving project closes Wood County road
A recycling bailer at Atwood Marina West in Mineral City in Tuscarawas County.
Ohio EPA provides grants for recycling, litter prevention