Trial of Parkersburg man accused of murder finishes second day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday was the second day of the trial of a Parkersburg man facing a murder charge.

Derek Burton Taylor is accused of murdering Cory Friend in March of 2022.

Taylor allegedly struck Friend in the head. One witness testified Tuesday that Taylor claimed to have hit friend with a baseball bat and headbutted him. Friend suffered several broken bones and brain bleeds that ultimately led to his death, according to the criminal complaint filed last March.

Wednesday afternoon, the prosecution called four witnesses, including forensic scientists who examined evidence in the case and the medical examiner. Under questioning, a DNA analyst and fingerprint analyst with the West Virginia State Police both said they were unable to find enough evidence to physically connect Taylor to three baseball bats collected as evidence. Witness accounts describe both Taylor and Friend wielding bats during an altercation.

The prosecution also presented a recording of interview between Derek Taylor and police officers shortly after the alleged altercation in which Taylor admits he physically attacked Friend. In the recording, Taylor says he confronted Friend on March 21 of 2022 because Friend had allegedly stolen Taylor’s girlfriend’s bicycle and threatened to stab both Taylor and his girlfriend.

In the recording, Taylor claims Friend threatened him prior to a brief altercation. “He turned around. He kind of like, almost pointed the ball bat at me. I didn’t know what to do, you know what I mean? So I stepped in with a headbutt.”

In his statement to police, Taylor denies having used a baseball bat to strike Friend.

The trial is expected to continue at least through August 3.

