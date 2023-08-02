West Virginia University at Parkersburg works to Alderson Broaddus University students amidst the revoking of ABU’s authority to award degrees

WVU at Parkersburg is offering affected students a path to enroll ahead of the fall semester.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Council voted unanimously to revoke Alderson Broaddus’s authorization to confer degrees in the state effective December 31st, 2023.

WVU at Parkersburg is offering affected students a path to enroll ahead of the fall semester.

University president Dr. Torie Jackson says state institutions are working to ease the stress of students during this time.

“Colleges throughout the state are stepping up at this point in time and saying we express our sympathy for your situation, and we want to make sure that your students are able to continue their education. It’s very important for us as West Virginia to stand together and make sure we are able to get our workforce educated and the students prepared for that workforce.”

Dr. Jackson added there is financial aid, flexible scheduling and scholarship opportunities for anyone interested in enrolling.

For more information or to apply, contact WVU-P’s admissions office at 304-424-8310.

