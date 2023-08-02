WVU holds first day of fall football camps

WVU Media Presser
WVU Media Presser(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia University Mountaineers took to the field for the first time this fall as fall camps have begun for the team.

The first day of practice was closed to the media, but Head Coach Neal Brown spoke following the end of day one.

Brown stated that his roster contained 120 student athletes and the entire team was in attendance for the first day of camp.

The Mountaineers were able to get full reps as they split into groups in the helmets only practice.

Brown said that the quarterback position has an opening and the starting spot is up for grabs between Nicco Marchiol and Garrett Greene.

With the addition of Chad Scott as the offensive coordinator this year, the Mountaineers will have a new identity this year.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews put out a fire at a residence on Greene Street in Marietta, Ohio.
Crews put out fire at Marietta residence
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Michael Evan “Sully” Sullivan
Obituary: Sullivan, Michael Evan “Sully”
Brayden Z. McCauley was sentenced to 18 months in prsion.
Waterford man sentenced for child sex crime
Audra Hively
Obituary: Hively, Audra

Latest News

WTAP Football Frenzy First Look: Waterford Wildcats
Frenzy First Look: Waterford Wildcats
The Waterford Wildcats are gearing up for the 2023 season
Football Frenzy First Look: Waterford Wildcats
With fall football practices beginning Monday for WVU, Jeremy Phoenix from the RVK Podcast...
One half of the RVK podcast, Jeremy Phoenix, discusses WVU Football and Basketball
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents