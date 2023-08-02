WVU holds first day of fall football camps

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia University Mountaineers took to the field for the first time this fall as fall camps have begun for the team.

The first day of practice was closed to the media, but Head Coach Neal Brown spoke following the end of day one.

Brown stated that his roster contained 120 student athletes and the entire team was in attendance for the first day of camp.

The Mountaineers were able to get full reps as they split into groups in the helmets only practice.

Brown said that the quarterback position has an opening and the starting spot is up for grabs between Nicco Marchiol and Garrett Greene.

With the addition of Chad Scott as the offensive coordinator this year, the Mountaineers will have a new identity this year.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.