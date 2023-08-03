2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Williamstown Yellowjackets

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets are heading in to the 2023 football season with a sense of urgency, as they hope to win a second straight Class A championship, after they won their first title since 2014.

The Yellowjackets are not satisfied with just one championship, as they many players returning say that they want to do something the team has never accomplished in their history: going back to back.

It’ll be a challenge to defend their championship, but Williamstown head coach Chris Beck says it is an opportunity to do something never done before.

“If we want to do special things, if we want to do uncommon things, then we can’t be common,” Beck said. “The goal is for us to get better every day. There’s 40 some other Class A teams practicing right now. Everybody wants to win, so what are you going to do to separate yourself?”

The Yellowjackets have their championship core returning to the field in 2023, including quarterback Maxwell Molessa, who is committed to play baseball for the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2024. Molessa says that as a leader, he is getting everyone else on his team on the same wavelength.

“We need to go back to back,” said Molessa. “That’s the goal. We’re not happy with last year. I mean, we’re happy with it but we’re not settling for it. So the goal is obviously back to back, and we’re not settling for any less.”

Williamstown opens the season on August 25 on the road against Ravenswood.

