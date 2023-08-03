2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Williamstown Yellowjackets

The Williamstown Yellowjackets hope to make it back-to-back Class A titles
The Williamstown Yellowjackets hope to make it back-to-back Class A titles(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets are heading in to the 2023 football season with a sense of urgency, as they hope to win a second straight Class A championship, after they won their first title since 2014.

The Yellowjackets are not satisfied with just one championship, as they many players returning say that they want to do something the team has never accomplished in their history: going back to back.

It’ll be a challenge to defend their championship, but Williamstown head coach Chris Beck says it is an opportunity to do something never done before.

“If we want to do special things, if we want to do uncommon things, then we can’t be common,” Beck said. “The goal is for us to get better every day. There’s 40 some other Class A teams practicing right now. Everybody wants to win, so what are you going to do to separate yourself?”

The Yellowjackets have their championship core returning to the field in 2023, including quarterback Maxwell Molessa, who is committed to play baseball for the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2024. Molessa says that as a leader, he is getting everyone else on his team on the same wavelength.

“We need to go back to back,” said Molessa. “That’s the goal. We’re not happy with last year. I mean, we’re happy with it but we’re not settling for it. So the goal is obviously back to back, and we’re not settling for any less.”

Williamstown opens the season on August 25 on the road against Ravenswood.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews put out a fire at a residence on Greene Street in Marietta, Ohio.
Crews put out fire at Marietta residence
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Michael Evan “Sully” Sullivan
Obituary: Sullivan, Michael Evan “Sully”
Brayden Z. McCauley was sentenced to 18 months in prsion.
Waterford man sentenced for child sex crime
Audra Hively
Obituary: Hively, Audra

Latest News

WVU Mountaineers begin fall football practice sessions
WVU Mountaineers begin fall football practice sessions
WVU Media Presser
WVU holds first day of fall football camps
WTAP Football Frenzy First Look: Waterford Wildcats
Frenzy First Look: Waterford Wildcats
The Waterford Wildcats are gearing up for the 2023 season
2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Waterford Wildcats