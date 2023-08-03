Arts and entertainment events happening August 3rd-6th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, August 3rd

Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area

Jr. Chef Camp: Southern Comfort Foods- ages 8-16 9:00am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Henderson Hall Experience 11:30am - 3:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Jr. Open Sew- ages 9-14 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Belpre Homecoming 5:00pm - 10:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park

Watermelon Day Cooking Class 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Archaeology Field Camp- High School and Adults 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Castle

Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

Friday, August 4th

Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area

InfluencHER- Empowering Young Girls & Fostering Their Leadership Potential 9am - 3:30pm

Jr. Chef Camp: Southern Comfort Foods- ages 8-16 9:00am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Nature Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 4:00pm @ McDonough Park- Vienna WV

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Small Fry Tales: Summer Edition- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Pkb Public Library

Belpre Homecoming 5:00pm - 10:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park

First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

Sunset Flower U- Pick 5:30pm - 9:00pm @ Wildroot Flower Co. Forshey Rd Marietta OH

Evening with the Pottmeyers 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Patrick Sweany in Concert- free 6:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Teen Lock In Reward Party 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Johnny Staats Project- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm

Afternoon at the Seaside: The Rats 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

The Prince Project 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Warrior Fitness Fall Run 7:00pm @ Barlow Fairgrounds

Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp

Absolute Queen Tribute Band 8:00pm - 9:30pm @ Point Park

Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Oak Ridge Boys 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Saturday, August 5th

Belpre Homecoming 7:00am - 10:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park

Belpre Homecoming Parade! 10:00am @ Washington Blvd- Belpre

Artist Walk and Craft Show/ Kids Activities/ Music/ Food 11:00am - 5:00pm @ The Gardens of Parkersburg 1105 1/2 Gihon Rd Parkersburg WV

Ice Cream and Music Festival 11:00am - 4:00pm

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Puppy Pageant 12:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park

True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Back to School Bash 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV

Taproot, 10 Years, Adelitas Way, Smile Empty Soul and Truckstop 6:00pm @ Adelphia

Fluid Drive- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Afternoon at the Seaside: The Rats 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

The Linda Ronstadt Experience 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Fireworks in the Sky! 10:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park

Sunday, August 6th

Lockapalooza 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

First Sunday Brunch 11:00am - 3:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

Holistic Health and Science Fair 11:00am - 5:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Little Shop of Horrors: Auditions 2:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House

Newsies 6:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Ted Nugent 6:00pm - 11:30pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

