Arts and entertainment events happening August 3rd-6th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley from August 3rd-6th!
By Henry Grof
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, August 3rd

  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • Jr. Chef Camp: Southern Comfort Foods- ages 8-16 9:00am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Henderson Hall Experience 11:30am - 3:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Jr. Open Sew- ages 9-14 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Belpre Homecoming 5:00pm - 10:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park
  • Watermelon Day Cooking Class 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Archaeology Field Camp- High School and Adults 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Castle
  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

Friday, August 4th

  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • InfluencHER- Empowering Young Girls & Fostering Their Leadership Potential 9am - 3:30pm
  • Jr. Chef Camp: Southern Comfort Foods- ages 8-16 9:00am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Nature Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 4:00pm @ McDonough Park- Vienna WV
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Small Fry Tales: Summer Edition- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Pkb Public Library
  • Belpre Homecoming 5:00pm - 10:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park
  • First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Sunset Flower U- Pick 5:30pm - 9:00pm @ Wildroot Flower Co. Forshey Rd Marietta OH
  • Evening with the Pottmeyers 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Patrick Sweany in Concert- free 6:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Teen Lock In Reward Party 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Johnny Staats Project- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm
  • Afternoon at the Seaside: The Rats 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • The Prince Project 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • Warrior Fitness Fall Run 7:00pm @ Barlow Fairgrounds
  • Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp
  • Absolute Queen Tribute Band 8:00pm - 9:30pm @ Point Park
  • Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Oak Ridge Boys 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Saturday, August 5th

  • Belpre Homecoming 7:00am - 10:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park
  • Belpre Homecoming Parade! 10:00am @ Washington Blvd- Belpre
  • Artist Walk and Craft Show/ Kids Activities/ Music/ Food 11:00am - 5:00pm @ The Gardens of Parkersburg 1105 1/2 Gihon Rd Parkersburg WV
  • Ice Cream and Music Festival 11:00am - 4:00pm
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Puppy Pageant 12:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park
  • True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Back to School Bash 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV
  • Taproot, 10 Years, Adelitas Way, Smile Empty Soul and Truckstop 6:00pm @ Adelphia
  • Fluid Drive- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Afternoon at the Seaside: The Rats 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • The Linda Ronstadt Experience 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Fireworks in the Sky! 10:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park

Sunday, August 6th

  • Lockapalooza 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • First Sunday Brunch 11:00am - 3:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Holistic Health and Science Fair 11:00am - 5:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Little Shop of Horrors: Auditions 2:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
  • Newsies 6:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Ted Nugent 6:00pm - 11:30pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jeffery Orin Emrick
Obituary: Emrick, Jeffery Orin
Man dies in crash in Athens County
Thomas Lee Hines
Obituary: Hines, Thomas Lee
H. K. Smith
Obituary: Smith, H. K.

Latest News

Crew members from the Actors Guild's performance of Disney's "Newsies" came onto Daybreak to...
The Actors Guild of Parkersburg prepares for Disney's "Newsies" opening night
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley from...
Artsbridge - August 3rd, 2023
Theater generic
Disney’s “Newsies” is coming to The Actors Guild of Parkersburg, opening night is Friday
Harmar Days efforts raise tens of thousands of dollars.
Where Harmar Days money is going and what’s next for the bridge