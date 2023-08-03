Arts and entertainment events happening August 3rd-6th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, August 3rd
- Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
- Jr. Chef Camp: Southern Comfort Foods- ages 8-16 9:00am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Henderson Hall Experience 11:30am - 3:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Jr. Open Sew- ages 9-14 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Belpre Homecoming 5:00pm - 10:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park
- Watermelon Day Cooking Class 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Archaeology Field Camp- High School and Adults 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Castle
- Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
Friday, August 4th
- Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
- InfluencHER- Empowering Young Girls & Fostering Their Leadership Potential 9am - 3:30pm
- Jr. Chef Camp: Southern Comfort Foods- ages 8-16 9:00am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Nature Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 4:00pm @ McDonough Park- Vienna WV
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Small Fry Tales: Summer Edition- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Pkb Public Library
- Belpre Homecoming 5:00pm - 10:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park
- First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Sunset Flower U- Pick 5:30pm - 9:00pm @ Wildroot Flower Co. Forshey Rd Marietta OH
- Evening with the Pottmeyers 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Patrick Sweany in Concert- free 6:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Teen Lock In Reward Party 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Johnny Staats Project- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm
- Afternoon at the Seaside: The Rats 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- The Prince Project 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
- Warrior Fitness Fall Run 7:00pm @ Barlow Fairgrounds
- Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp
- Absolute Queen Tribute Band 8:00pm - 9:30pm @ Point Park
- Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Oak Ridge Boys 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Saturday, August 5th
- Belpre Homecoming 7:00am - 10:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park
- Belpre Homecoming Parade! 10:00am @ Washington Blvd- Belpre
- Artist Walk and Craft Show/ Kids Activities/ Music/ Food 11:00am - 5:00pm @ The Gardens of Parkersburg 1105 1/2 Gihon Rd Parkersburg WV
- Ice Cream and Music Festival 11:00am - 4:00pm
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Puppy Pageant 12:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park
- True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Back to School Bash 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV
- Taproot, 10 Years, Adelitas Way, Smile Empty Soul and Truckstop 6:00pm @ Adelphia
- Fluid Drive- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Afternoon at the Seaside: The Rats 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- The Linda Ronstadt Experience 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Fireworks in the Sky! 10:00pm @ Belpre Civitan Park
Sunday, August 6th
- Lockapalooza 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- First Sunday Brunch 11:00am - 3:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- Holistic Health and Science Fair 11:00am - 5:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Little Shop of Horrors: Auditions 2:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
- Newsies 6:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Ted Nugent 6:00pm - 11:30pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
