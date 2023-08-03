Cleveland man convicted of murder in Mason County

Bobby L Wolford
Bobby L Wolford(file photo)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man has been convicted in Mason County of first degree felony murder in the death of Michael Gomez.

Bobby L. Wolford was found guilty on the murder charge, conspiracy and concealment of a deceased human body by a Mason County jury.

Wolford is facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole in the death of Gomez on March 8, 2022.

The body of Gomez was found on Carson Road in Mason County, West Virginia. He had been shot.

Also charged in the death is Rikki Parsons Wise of Racine, Ohio.

Wolford’s sentencing has not been scheduled yet.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Orin Emrick
Obituary: Emrick, Jeffery Orin
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
H. K. Smith
Obituary: Smith, H. K.
Thomas Lee Hines
Obituary: Hines, Thomas Lee
Man dies in crash in Athens County

Latest News

Wood County Commissioners interview final 911 director candidates
Wood County Commissioners interview final 911 director candidates
Faber said his office is working to lead by example when examining the efficiency and...
Ohio auditor Keith Faber joins Washington County roundtable
Memorial Health System announced a new partnership to help provide health care in the MOV
State and defense give closing arguments in Taylor murder trial
State and defense give closing arguments in Taylor murder trial
Wood County authorities arrest suspect on Lynn Street
Wood County authorities arrest suspect on Lynn Street