Cleveland man convicted of murder in Mason County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man has been convicted in Mason County of first degree felony murder in the death of Michael Gomez.

Bobby L. Wolford was found guilty on the murder charge, conspiracy and concealment of a deceased human body by a Mason County jury.

Wolford is facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole in the death of Gomez on March 8, 2022.

The body of Gomez was found on Carson Road in Mason County, West Virginia. He had been shot.

Also charged in the death is Rikki Parsons Wise of Racine, Ohio.

Wolford’s sentencing has not been scheduled yet.

