Disney’s “Newsies” is coming to The Actors Guild of Parkersburg, opening night is Friday

Crew members from the Actors Guild's performance of Disney's "Newsies" came onto Daybreak to talk about the show and opening night!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg will have the opening night of Disney’s “Newsies” Friday, August 4, 2023.

The show’s director, Robin White, explained what the show is about.

“This is a great story that takes place in 1899 and it tells the story of the newspaper boys strike in New York City where they finally stood up for their rights to have better pay and just better working conditions, you know, and really a stance in child labor too. So it sounds.... serious, but there’s a lot of lighthearted parts in it. And this musical was based on a a Disney movie from many years ago.”

The show will run for three weekends, August 4th, 5th, 6th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, and the last show is on the 20th.

Show times and tickets can be purchased on the website, here. The doors will open 30 minutes before the show starts. Tickets are $22.

Garrett Honse, is playing the male lead of the Newsies, Jack Kelly. This is Honse’s first major lead role at the Actors Guild. He said it’s been super fun, but nerve wracking having people look to him for guidance.

You can read more about the Actors Guild, including their other upcoming shows, here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jeffery Orin Emrick
Obituary: Emrick, Jeffery Orin
Man dies in crash in Athens County
Thomas Lee Hines
Obituary: Hines, Thomas Lee
H. K. Smith
Obituary: Smith, H. K.

Latest News

Crew members from the Actors Guild's performance of Disney's "Newsies" came onto Daybreak to...
The Actors Guild of Parkersburg prepares for Disney's "Newsies" opening night
Artsbridge Logo
Arts and entertainment events happening August 3rd-6th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley from...
Artsbridge - August 3rd, 2023
Harmar Days efforts raise tens of thousands of dollars.
Where Harmar Days money is going and what’s next for the bridge