Disney’s “Newsies” is coming to The Actors Guild of Parkersburg, opening night is Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg will have the opening night of Disney’s “Newsies” Friday, August 4, 2023.

The show’s director, Robin White, explained what the show is about.

“This is a great story that takes place in 1899 and it tells the story of the newspaper boys strike in New York City where they finally stood up for their rights to have better pay and just better working conditions, you know, and really a stance in child labor too. So it sounds.... serious, but there’s a lot of lighthearted parts in it. And this musical was based on a a Disney movie from many years ago.”

The show will run for three weekends, August 4th, 5th, 6th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, and the last show is on the 20th.

Show times and tickets can be purchased on the website, here. The doors will open 30 minutes before the show starts. Tickets are $22.

Garrett Honse, is playing the male lead of the Newsies, Jack Kelly. This is Honse’s first major lead role at the Actors Guild. He said it’s been super fun, but nerve wracking having people look to him for guidance.

You can read more about the Actors Guild, including their other upcoming shows, here.

