Educator honors late son with children’s book series

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A retired schoolteacher is honoring her late son with a new children’s book.

Author Tracy Jones led a story time today for the children of the Ely Chapman Education Foundation.

The book “I’m Not Afraid Of THAT Sound” is a story of her son AJ and his quest to overcome his fear of unrecognizable sounds all around him.

Jones says the story was written when a severe thunderstorm startled her four-year-old son AJ.

“I wrote it on a spiral bound notebook, and I would read it to him over the years. He always wanted me to write it and publish it and of course I didn’t. Then he unfortunately passed away in 2019 at 18 years old. I chose to get it published simply because I wanted to honor his memory.”

AJ passed away from Leukemia just months before being sent to Parris Island for the U.S. Marine Corps.

Jones says her son’s dream was to autograph each book for his friends, so she added his driver’s license signature on the back cover to fulfill his dream.

She has six more books in the works under the heading AJ’s character books for kids.

Book details can be found HERE

