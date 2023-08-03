Lunchables now offering packs with fresh fruit instead of candy, cookies

Lunchables debuts four new fresh fruit offerings in partnership with Del Monte.
Lunchables debuts four new fresh fruit offerings in partnership with Del Monte.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lunchables in select areas of the U.S. will now offer fresh fruit as its sweet treat instead of candy or cookies.

According to a news release, the new Lunchables will come with either pineapple, clementines, grapes or apples. The fruit will accompany cheese, crackers, and either ham or turkey.

But don’t worry – the original Lunchables with candy or cookies will still be available.

Lunchables’ parent company Kraft Heinz said the new, healthier meal was born from an influx in internet searches for “Lunchables with fruits and vegetables.” According to the company, the searches increased 500% in the past year.

Kraft Heinz is teaming up with Del Monte to provide the fruit.

Lunchables with Fresh Fruit debuts just in time for the back-to-school season.

The new product line aims to “power kids forward throughout the day while getting them accustomed to eating fruits by showing up prominently in a product they already know and enjoy.”

The new Lunchables with Fresh Fruit are available now and can be found in the produce section of select grocery stores in the South and Central regions of the United States.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Orin Emrick
Obituary: Emrick, Jeffery Orin
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
H. K. Smith
Obituary: Smith, H. K.
Thomas Lee Hines
Obituary: Hines, Thomas Lee
Man dies in crash in Athens County

Latest News

Wood County Commissioners interview final 911 director candidates
Wood County Commissioners interview final 911 director candidates
Faber said his office is working to lead by example when examining the efficiency and...
Ohio auditor Keith Faber joins Washington County roundtable
Memorial Health System announced a new partnership to help provide health care in the MOV
State and defense give closing arguments in Taylor murder trial
State and defense give closing arguments in Taylor murder trial
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid